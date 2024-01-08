Community Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 24,300 iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IYY traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $115.22. 15,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,126. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.93. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $92.99 and a 12 month high of $117.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.