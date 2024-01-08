Community Bank N.A. Takes $2.01 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.13. 192,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,907. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.78%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

