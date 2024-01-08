Community Bank N.A. Takes $4.22 Million Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,000. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.58% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Myecfo LLC increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHY traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $24.63. 65,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,275. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $778.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.