Comparing Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 25.56% 13.52% 4.23% Bridge Investment Group -0.74% 8.96% 4.31%

Risk and Volatility

Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Investment Group has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Saratoga Investment and Bridge Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus target price of $27.15, indicating a potential upside of 3.78%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus target price of $13.92, indicating a potential upside of 43.62%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Saratoga Investment.

Dividends

Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Saratoga Investment pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bridge Investment Group pays out -234.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.4% of Bridge Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Bridge Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $43.77 million 7.84 $24.68 million $2.76 9.48 Bridge Investment Group $409.05 million 0.81 $27.27 million ($0.29) -33.47

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment. Bridge Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saratoga Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats Saratoga Investment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. The firm prefers to invest in aerospace, automotive aftermarket and services, business products and services, consumer products and services, education, environmental services, industrial services, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare products and services, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, restaurants services, food services, software services, technology services, specialty chemical, media and telecommunications. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $50 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $250 million. The firm prefer to take a majority stake. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. was formed on 2007 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

