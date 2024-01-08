Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Holdings Lowered by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Confluent comprises about 1.4% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Confluent by 53,625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337,082 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Confluent by 1,059.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806,700 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth about $92,207,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. The firm had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Capital One Financial raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $5,868,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $5,868,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051 in the last 90 days. 22.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

