Conning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Conning Inc. owned 0.10% of Travelers Companies worth $35,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.30. 1,163,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,042. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

