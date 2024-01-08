Conning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,669. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

