Conning Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $35,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 585.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,514,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,617. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

