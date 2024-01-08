Conning Inc. Has $35.11 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $35,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

GILD traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,308,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,588. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GILD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.87.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

