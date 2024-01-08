Conning Inc. Has $35.62 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Conning Inc. owned 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $35,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

PNC traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.61. 1,078,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.56. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

