Conning Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $34,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 197,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 175,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

View Our Latest Report on KO

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $60.11. 6,956,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,099,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.