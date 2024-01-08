Conning Inc. Purchases 8,838 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Conning Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $35,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,230. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.