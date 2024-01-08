Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conning Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 94,640 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,504,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,626,745. The firm has a market cap of $176.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

