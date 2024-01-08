Conning Inc. Sells 18,245 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $34,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 892,614 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $200.03. 1,838,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.93 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

