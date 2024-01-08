Conning Inc. Sells 37,557 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,557 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.41 on Monday, reaching $292.34. 1,581,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,544. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

