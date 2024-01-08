Conning Inc. Sells 57,233 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,233 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Conning Inc. owned 0.08% of Aflac worth $36,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,682,000 after buying an additional 366,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,794,000 after buying an additional 107,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.44.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $82.87. 882,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

