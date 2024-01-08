Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

Constellation Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $13.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

STZ traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.00. 2,083,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.97 and a 200 day moving average of $248.92. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Constellation Brands by 70.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

