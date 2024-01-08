Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.18. 796,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.97 and its 200 day moving average is $248.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

