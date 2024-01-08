Contrasting Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) & Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) and Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gaotu Techedu and Golden Sun Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 1 2 1 0 2.00 Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $3.90, suggesting a potential upside of 8.94%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $362.21 million 2.58 $1.91 million $0.10 35.80 Golden Sun Education Group $10.81 million 1.00 -$2.14 million N/A N/A

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Golden Sun Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gaotu Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Sun Education Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Golden Sun Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu 6.67% 5.82% 3.85% Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats Golden Sun Education Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. It also offers admission courses for admission tests and interviews, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others; and consulting services. In addition, the company provides online IT education courses, such as computer programming, as well as online courses on professional computer coding; career development courses, including memory enhancement courses, leadership and management training courses, and others; and courses to prepare and pass certain language exams for study abroad, such as IELTS and TOEFL. Further, it provides non-academic tutoring and personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and designs and develops course outlines, interactive courseware, practice exercises, and lesson notes, as well as reference books, such as Chinese dictionary, dictionary of idioms, and past exam questions of college entrance examination. Additionally, the company offers smart devices; multi-function translation pen, an electronic translation pen with Chinese/English translation capabilities; and learning apps. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination repetition training, as well as other education training management services. The company also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, it offers logistic and consulting services, including catering, branding, academic management, basic education resources, human resources, procurement, and logistics management services to schools and kindergartens. Further, the company operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

