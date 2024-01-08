Contrasting Notable Labs (NTBL) and Its Competitors

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL – Get Free Report) is one of 422 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Notable Labs to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Notable Labs and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Notable Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00 Notable Labs Competitors 449 1849 4559 42 2.61

Notable Labs presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 529.37%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 98.89%. Given Notable Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Notable Labs is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Notable Labs $660,000.00 -$32.30 million -0.39 Notable Labs Competitors $135.66 million -$8.62 million 24.37

This table compares Notable Labs and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Notable Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Notable Labs. Notable Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Notable Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Notable Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Notable Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Notable Labs N/A -39.30% -30.39% Notable Labs Competitors -9,834.21% -57.33% -26.56%

Risk & Volatility

Notable Labs has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Notable Labs’ peers have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Notable Labs peers beat Notable Labs on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Notable Labs Company Profile

Notable Labs, Ltd., a clinical-stage platform therapeutics company, engages in developing predictive precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company, through its proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (PPMP), bio-simulates a cancer treatment and predicts, whether or not the patient is likely to respond to that specific therapeutic. Its PPMP is designed to identify and select clinically responsive patients prior to their treatment and thus fast-track clinical development in this patient population. The company's pipeline includes Volasertib, a potent Polo-like kinase 1 (PLK-1) inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), pediatric leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndromes indications; and Fosciclopirox, a pro-drug of ciclopirox for AML. Notable Labs, Ltd. is headquartered in Foster City, California.

