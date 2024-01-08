Copa (NYSE:CPA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Copa stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copa will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,638,000 after purchasing an additional 68,592 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 75,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

