Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,250 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 1.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
