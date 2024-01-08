CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

NYSE CORR opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $6.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.