Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,779 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in Corteva by 58.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,264. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.