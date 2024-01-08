Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Director Sells $298,196.64 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $298,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Couchbase Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.75. 370,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,472. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $24.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 333,433 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Couchbase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP increased its holdings in Couchbase by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 467,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

