Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $20.98

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.98, but opened at $21.98. Couchbase shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 25,084 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BASE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Get Couchbase alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Up 5.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 36,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $757,702.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,236.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 36,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $757,702.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,236.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,305 shares of company stock worth $4,239,967. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.