Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Holdings Lowered by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,335 shares during the period. Coupang comprises 5.3% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,160. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPNG. UBS Group cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coupang

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.