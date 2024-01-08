Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,716,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 11,048 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $221,070.48.

On Friday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,952 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $279,458.56.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 75,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,544,250.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,136,531.37.

On Friday, December 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 123,422 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $2,486,953.30.

On Friday, November 24th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $980,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 8,499 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $169,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 10,001 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,020.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $854,500.00.

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.26. 935,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,501. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on COUR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coursera

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.