Craig Hallum Trims Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Target Price to $10.00

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of ELVA opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 196.25% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Electrovaya will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

About Electrovaya

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electrovaya stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrovaya Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELVA Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,353,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,000. Electrovaya comprises about 4.5% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.16% of Electrovaya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

