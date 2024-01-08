Craig Hallum Trims Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Target Price to $10.00

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Electrovaya Stock Performance
Shares of ELVA opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.50.
Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 196.25% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Electrovaya will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya
About Electrovaya
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Electrovaya
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.