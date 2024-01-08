Critical Analysis: Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) vs. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Centerspace and American Homes 4 Rent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerspace 0 4 3 0 2.43 American Homes 4 Rent 0 6 8 0 2.57

Centerspace currently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.07%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus target price of $37.36, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Centerspace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centerspace is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerspace 17.91% 5.44% 2.43% American Homes 4 Rent 24.51% 5.36% 3.22%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Centerspace and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Centerspace has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Centerspace pays out 106.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 84.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Centerspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centerspace and American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerspace $256.72 million 3.24 -$13.47 million $2.74 20.15 American Homes 4 Rent $1.49 billion 8.78 $273.14 million $1.04 34.75

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Centerspace on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country. In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate, a 2023 Great Place to Work, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of June 30, 2023, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States.

