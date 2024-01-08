Critical Comparison: Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) versus Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF)

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Free Report) and Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Krones pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Savaria pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Krones pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Savaria pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Krones is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Krones and Savaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krones N/A N/A N/A Savaria N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krones 0 1 0 0 2.00 Savaria 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Krones and Savaria, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Savaria has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.70%. Given Savaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Savaria is more favorable than Krones.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Savaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Krones and Savaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krones N/A N/A N/A $2.11 29.43 Savaria N/A N/A N/A $0.22 52.09

Krones is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Savaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Savaria beats Krones on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics. The Filling and Packaging Technology segment offers machines and lines for stretch blow molding, filling, capping, tempering, labelling, printing, packing, palletizing, inspection, cleaning, conveying, and block technology products, as well as for producing PET containers and converting used plastic bottles into food-grade recycled material. The Process Technology segment supplies machines and lines for producing and processing beer, soft drinks, fruit juices, milk, dairy drinks, water, spirits, plant-based drinks, and alternative proteins; and provides water treatment solutions. The Intralogistics segment is involved in the planning and design of fully automated warehousing, order-picking and material flow systems with high-speed feeders, conveyors, and automated guided vehicle systems. It also offers complete logistics systems, supply and disposal systems, and custom IT and digitalization solutions that manage and optimize all production processes. The company serves breweries; beverage producers; and companies from the food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. Krones AG was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Neutraubling, Germany.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators. The Patient Care segment manufactures and distributes therapeutic support surfaces and other pressure management products for the medical and medical beds, as well as offers medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients. The Adapted Vehicles segment provides vehicles for people with mobility challenges for personal or commercial use. It sells its products through dealers and by direct stores to end-user customers. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Laval, Canada.

