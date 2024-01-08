Critical Review: VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) versus Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VTEX and Dynatrace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get VTEX alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $157.62 million 9.12 -$52.42 million ($0.09) -84.56 Dynatrace $1.30 billion 12.20 $107.96 million $0.57 94.30

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VTEX has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

50.1% of VTEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of VTEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VTEX and Dynatrace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 1 5 0 2.83 Dynatrace 0 4 18 0 2.82

VTEX currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.03%. Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $56.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Dynatrace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than VTEX.

Profitability

This table compares VTEX and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX -8.91% -6.34% -4.74% Dynatrace 13.06% 12.03% 7.40%

Summary

Dynatrace beats VTEX on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.