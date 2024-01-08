CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.82 on Monday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

