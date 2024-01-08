Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Conning Inc. owned 0.11% of Cummins worth $34,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.06. 386,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.77. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

