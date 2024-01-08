CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Buys 103,815 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 97.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 0.12% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHLS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Piper Sandler upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SHLS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.88. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.