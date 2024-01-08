CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Buys 85,840 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream comprises about 3.4% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 1.71% of Hess Midstream worth $33,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HESM. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,372,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,782,000 after purchasing an additional 266,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,280,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 179,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,151,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 176.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,139,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,968,000 after purchasing an additional 728,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HESM traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 187,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,915. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $33.32.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

