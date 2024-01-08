CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Decreases Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT trimmed its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,247 shares during the quarter. New Fortress Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.08% of New Fortress Energy worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,601,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,999,000 after buying an additional 2,229,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after acquiring an additional 290,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,126,000 after acquiring an additional 370,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,861 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.33. 325,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

