CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Decreases Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT reduced its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after buying an additional 46,367,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after buying an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,772,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,356,000 after buying an additional 1,197,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,595,000 after buying an additional 2,892,097 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.35. 1,859,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,347. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

