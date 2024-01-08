CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Decreases Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT reduced its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 60,015 shares during the period. NuStar Energy makes up about 0.6% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.29% of NuStar Energy worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,025,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,722 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $9,896,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $6,812,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,437,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 248,974 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.63. 77,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,070. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 131.79%. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 307.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

