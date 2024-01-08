CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT reduced its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,926 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Stem were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,838,000 after acquiring an additional 350,707 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Stem by 33.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,632,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stem by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,049 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stem by 87.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after buying an additional 2,002,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stem by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 185,211 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Stem Trading Up 4.6 %

STEM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,906,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem Profile

(Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.