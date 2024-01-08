CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $517,000 Stock Position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT reduced its position in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,502 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 93,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FREY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.82. 1,111,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.90 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

