CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for 0.7% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.2% in the second quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.70. 1,218,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

