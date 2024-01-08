CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Increases Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,394 shares during the period. Mplx makes up 4.6% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.13% of Mplx worth $45,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Mplx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 435,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mplx by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after buying an additional 976,033 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 72,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 40,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $37.26. 1,325,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

