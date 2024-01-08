CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Invests $1.13 Million in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,843,000 after acquiring an additional 234,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valaris by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,757,000 after purchasing an additional 867,097 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in Valaris by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,005,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,211,000 after buying an additional 155,737 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,526,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,079,000 after buying an additional 651,428 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on VAL shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of VAL stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.23. 374,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,434. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

