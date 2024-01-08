CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Purchases 20,000 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.27% of Vital Energy worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at about $129,151,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at about $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at about $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at about $9,441,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VTLE traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 548,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,953. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTLE shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $67.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

