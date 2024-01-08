CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Purchases 6,425 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.16% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. 2,793,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,676. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Sunnova Energy International Profile



Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

