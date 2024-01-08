CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Raises Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 832,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,023 shares during the quarter. Clearway Energy comprises about 1.8% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $17,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWEN. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.50. 361,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,115. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.63 million. Research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.3964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 343.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.