CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 12,000 Shares of TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lessened its holdings in TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. TXO Partners accounts for approximately 0.7% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 1.07% of TXO Partners worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TXO Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TXO Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in TXO Partners by 18.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,478,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Keith A. Hutton bought 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $3,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,122,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,950,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at $19,478,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

TXO Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TXO stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TXO Partners L.P. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.38 million. TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

