CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 186,725 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lessened its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 186,725 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned about 0.07% of Plug Power worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.39. 19,844,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,112,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

