CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Sells 247,839 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lowered its stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,839 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.13% of ReNew Energy Global worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 129,147 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 2,381,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 190,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 150.23 and a beta of 0.97. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.86%.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

